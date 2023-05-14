Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

CNI opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.11. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

