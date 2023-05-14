CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Market Capitalization of $477,664.70

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $477,664.70 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

