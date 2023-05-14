Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 854,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 210,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,515. The firm has a market cap of $460.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.81. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

