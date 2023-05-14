CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,034 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of CareDx worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $312,000.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $92,877. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $432.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

