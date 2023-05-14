CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Insider Transactions at CareMax

In other CareMax news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareMax stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. 230,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CareMax has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $269.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Further Reading

