Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$149.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Cargojet Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE CJT opened at C$109.09 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$100.00 and a 52 week high of C$156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.4327689 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

