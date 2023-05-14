Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.30 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,562. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAI. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

