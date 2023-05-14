Casper Market Cap Hits $551.33 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $551.33 million and $9.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,711,240,650 coins and its circulating supply is 11,009,564,457 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,708,810,698 with 11,007,280,095 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04930342 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $9,486,285.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

