CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,726. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. 110,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,123. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

