CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Update

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $17.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. CellaVision AB has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of CellaVision AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile

CellaVision AB engages in the provision of automated microscopy systems in the field of hematology. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; APAC; and EMEA. The firm’s products include DM1200; DM9600; DC-1; Peripheral Blood Application; Advanced RBC Application; and Server Software.

