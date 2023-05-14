Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.