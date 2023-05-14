Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX opened at $156.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.



