Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,789,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,310,324. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.