Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,812,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,701. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

