Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 5,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.99. 1,459,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,143. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.