Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $10.47 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.03. 3,293,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

