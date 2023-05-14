Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $14.77 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

NYSE BX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.86. 2,598,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

