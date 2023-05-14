Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

