Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI remained flat at $116.69 during midday trading on Friday. 2,336,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

