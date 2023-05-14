Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.66. The company had a trading volume of 606,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

