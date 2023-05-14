Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $69,969,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,439 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.