China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

CAAS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAAS. StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 112,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Stories

