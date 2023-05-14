China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 4.9 %
CAAS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CAAS. StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
