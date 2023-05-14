China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

CBUMY stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $2.4265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

