China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI opened at $0.30 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.62.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

