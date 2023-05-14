China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,828.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRGGF opened at $3.66 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

