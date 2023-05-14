Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,602.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

