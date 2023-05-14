Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $12,431.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11,765.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10,916.52. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $9,050.00 and a 52 week high of $12,593.23.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment focuses on European companies and business units including Russia.

