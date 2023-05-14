Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $121.87. The company had a trading volume of 331,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,987. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

