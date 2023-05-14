Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Up 37.5% in April

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCV. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,983,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,791 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of CCV stock remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

