Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 149,802 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6,787.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $82,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.76. 749,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

