Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 543,790 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 543,790 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $121,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.98. 157,849,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,150,000. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

