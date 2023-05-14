Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Citigroup worth $98,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

