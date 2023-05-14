Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

