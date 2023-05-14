Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 850 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $691,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

