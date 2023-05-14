Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,965. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $971.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

