Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $918,412. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

