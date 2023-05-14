CM Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alico accounts for approximately 5.4% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alico by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alico by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALCO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.81. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

