CM Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. American Superconductor makes up about 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of American Superconductor worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Superconductor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.39. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Superconductor Profile

Several research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.