CM Management LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 245.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.