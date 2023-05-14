CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

