CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,297 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 3,036.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 465.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 367,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

