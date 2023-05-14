CM Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CM Management LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,887,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

