CM Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

CM Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTK. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. Analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

