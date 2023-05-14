Coastline Trust Co Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

