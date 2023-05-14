Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. RENASANT Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 604.8% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,624 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT opened at $88.88 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

