Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

