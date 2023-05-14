Coastline Trust Co Invests $676,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $200.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

