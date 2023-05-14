Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

