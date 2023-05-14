Coastline Trust Co Sells 240 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.25. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

