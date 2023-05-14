Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,240 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

